The World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 class looks to be a two-horse race between Jackie Chan DC Racing and Signatech Alpine Matmut, but this is a race that could be won by one of the ‘outsiders,’ with US team DragonSpeed a logical contender and while Racing Team Nederland has yet to hit the podium, the team did extensive testing at Sebring and should have a good read on the track.
Larbre Competition, who many people remember having run Corvettes in the LMGTE-Am class, has had troubles this year, but are a solidly run team with some talent and TDS Racing has shown it’s more than capable of a strong finish.
Of the two Jackie Chan DC Racing entries, the No. 38 car has been the most consistent so far, scoring three wins and sits on top of the standings, 10 points in front of the Signatech Alpine Matmut team, which has claimed a spot on the podium in all five races this season.
Sitting third in the standings is the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 — Gibson, but the team will be seeing some new faces behind the wheel at Sebring. The trio of Jazeman Jaafar, Nabil Jeffri and Weiron Tan will be replaced by David Heinemeier Hansson, Jordan King and Will Stevens. Local racing fans may remember Heinemeier Hansson during his ill-fated season with Tequila Patron ESM, when the team tried to compete with the new HPD ARX-04b, and both team cars failed to finish at Daytona, the only race they were entered in.
Jackie Chan DC Racing Team Manager David Clark said the decision to change drivers was a tough one, but had to be done.
“The changes which we are announcing have been forced upon the team by commercial and business complexities outside of its direct control,” he said. “We were left in a position where these changes had to be implemented and whilst this was a difficult process, it is in the best interests of the team.
“I would like to go on record in thanking Jazeman, Nabil and Weiron for their professionalism and dedication to the project over the five races that they were with the team. They proved to be a race-winning force and we wish them nothing but the very best for their futures in racing.”
DragonSpeed has been a little inconsistent and has finished anywhere from second to sixth, but the positive is that the second-place finish came in the last race at Shanghai and the team has plenty of momentum for Sebring.
Larbre Compeition has the lone Ligier entered in the class, but need to show a little more speed, while Racing Team Nederland can pretty much say the same.
TDS Racing can’t be discounted, having a couple of fourth-place finishes and are a definite podium contender.
