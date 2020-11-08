JACKSONVILLE — Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second appearing to come after the play clock expired, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series.
Jacksonville (1-7) lost its seventh straight and barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a single season. Instead, they will share the record with the 1968 Denver Broncos and the 1984 Minnesota Vikings.
Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late, but rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet. Luton, a sixth-round draft pick making his NFL debut in place of Gardner Minshew, scrambled for 13 yards to make it a two-point game with 1:39 remaining.
Luton stiff-armed rookie Jon Greenard and then spun away from Keion Crossen and into the end zone. Crossen recovered an onside kick that helped Houston (2-6) ice the game.
Both of Houston’s victories this season came against the Jaguars.
Watson was instrumental in each. He threw for 281 yards and two scores in this one, which came three weeks after his 301-yard, two-touchdown passing performance in Houston.
He found Brandin Cooks on a crossing pattern on Houston’s first series. Cooks turned it up the sideline and outran defenders for 57 yards. Watson’s deep pass to Will Fuller was considerably tougher. Fuller stopped, cut inside CJ Henderson and then ran untouched the rest of the way to put the Texans (2-6) up 27-16 in third quarter.
Jaguars players screamed at officials just before Watson snapped the ball, saying the play clock was at zero, and coach Doug Marrone was livid afterward. Replays showed it was a blown call.
Nonetheless, it will go down as another awful play for a defense that’s setting new franchise marks for futility.
FALCONS 34, BRONCOS 27
At Atlanta, Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Falcons turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback.
Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. Atlanta (3-6) improved to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris.
Atlanta led Denver (3-5) 20-3 at halftime. Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 10-yard score in the final quarter that made it 34-27. With Atlanta leading by seven points, the Broncos took the ball at their 20 with 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Following three incompletions by Lock, a fumbled snap ended the possession.
BILLS 44, SEAHAWKS 34
At Orchard Park, N.Y., Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing.
Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.
Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002.
RAVENS 24, COLTS 10
At Indianapolis, quarterback Lamar Jackson rebounded from one of the worst games of his career, and then one of the most unproductive halves of this season, to lead the Ravens.
Jackson finished 19 of 23 for 170 yards and added 13 carries for a team-high 58 yards inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He completed 12 straight passes to end the game, though none went to practice squad call-up Dez Bryant, who was active for the first time since Dec. 31, 2017. The performance marked a confident turnaround from a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he had four turnovers and completed less than 50% of his passes.
Jackson, who put the game all but out of the Colts’ reach with a 9-yard naked-bootleg run early in the fourth quarter, outdueled Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers, who finished 25 of 43 for 227 yards and an interception. The Ravens (6-2) have won 10 straight road games and scored at least 20 points in an NFL-record 31 straight games.
CHIEFS 33, PANTHERS 31
At Kansas City, Mo., Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Carolina when kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.
The Chiefs (8-1) were left clinging to the lead when Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, scored from a yard out with 1:26 to go. The Panthers’ onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but they used their three timeouts to get the ball back, and Teddy Bridgewater’s 23-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 9 seconds remaining gave them hope.
VIKINGS 34, LIONS 20
At Minneapolis, Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns — two to tight end Irv Smith Jr. — in his second straight turnover-free performance for the Vikings (3-5), who averaged 8.9 yards per play on the way to their first home win this season.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn’t practice all week due to coronavirus exposure protocols, left the game in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.
TITANS 24, BEARS 17
At Nashville, Tenn., Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid.
The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis.
Cornerback Desmond King picked up a fumble and ran 63 yards for a TD only days after the Titans picked up the 2018 All-Pro from the Chargers for a sixth-round pick. King didn’t join Tennessee until Saturday after clearing COVID-19 testing protocols and put the Titans up 17-0 late in the third quarter.
Nick Foles made it interesting with a pair of TD passes within the final minutes. Amani Hooker recovered the Bears’ onside kick attempt for Tennessee with about a minute left. Foles was playing behind an offensive line missing center Cody Whitehair currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Foles threw for 335 yards.
GIANTS 23, WASHINGTON 20
At Landover, Md., after coach Joe Judge stressed to his players to “finish” following several blown leads, the Giants were finally able to do so and pick up their second win because Daniel Jones didn’t throw an interception or lose a fumble and the defense forced five turnovers.
Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.
Alex Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut New York’s lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat for Washington (2-6). Both Giants wins are against Washington.
RAIDERS 31, CHARGERS 26
At Inglewood, Calif., Las Vegas was the beneficiary of another brutal finish by the Chargers.
Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on.
Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which improved to 4-1 on the road. Herbert was 26 of 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-6), all of whose losses have come by seven points or less.
STEELERS 24, COWBOYS 19
At Arlington, Texas, Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh and keeping the Steelers as the NFL’s only unbeaten team.
Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys, who were the biggest underdogs they’ve been at home in at least 31 years.
The Steelers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with three scoring drives, the last two aided by Dallas penalties that kept drives alive. The go-ahead score was an 8-yarder to Eric Ebron with 2:14 remaining.
