IslandWalk has been hosting monthly, music jam sessions in the event center the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., hosted by resident Steve Urbach.

Residents at IslandWalk are welcomed to join in, whether playing an instrument such as banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica, among others.

The night also includes people interested in wanting to sing or just hang out for a night filled with fun and music in a relaxed atmosphere, with audience participation welcome.

Genres include bluegrass, folk, early rock, blues and as well as participant’s suggestions.

