Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.