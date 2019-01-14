Of all the things that Bruce Arians has said since being introduced as the Bucs head coach, this probably meant the most to Jameis Winston.
Arians said that in his first meeting with Bucs players and coaches, he plans to tell everyone that Winston is his quarterback and that this is his team.
“It means a lot to me, man,” Winston said in his first interview since Arians was hired as the Bucs head coach last Thursday. “And that’s just how he is, he stands behind his players and I’m happy our team gets to see that side of him. And I just can’t wait to get in the building and work with him.’’
There was excitement in Winston’s voice Monday when he recalled hearing the news that the Bucs had hired Arians.
“I was very excited,” Winston said. “It’s funny how things come around full circle. This is the man that introduced me to the Super Bowl ring, so I definitely want to get one with him.
“It’s just neat that he’s my coach now. It’s really like it’s a surreal moment that how things have come back and forth.”
Winston said he met briefly with Arians last week at the team’s training facility, but of course, that wasn’t their first encounter. By now you know the story of how when Winston was about 14 years old, he attended a youth football camp in Birmingham, Ala., run by Arians and his son.
When he began showing off his arm in a seven-on-seven tournament at the camp, Winston only knew that Arians was an NFL coach.
“I saw him from a distance,” Winston said. “I didn’t know his face that well, but I knew Bruce Arians was there. I just knew I got to compete against an NFL coach at his camp.”
Then Arians let Winston slip the Super Bowl ring he won with the Pittsburgh Steelers over his finger.
“When you play football, that’s something you grow up wanting,” Winston said. “Even though I won a Heisman Trophy and that’s something you dream of doing when you play college football, when you play in the NFL, you dream of winning a Super Bowl and I got a chance to put on his Super Bowl ring as a teenager so that definitely catapulted my dreams to become an NFL quarterback and hopefully win a Super Bowl one day.”
Here’s just a few of Winston’s takes he shared with the Times on the Bucs’ hiring of Arians:
On Arians’ history with coaching the best quarterbacks of a generation in Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer:
“I mean, it’s a testament to who he is as a football coach,” Winston said. “He’s been around arguably the best quarterbacks to play the game. Everywhere he’s been he’s taken them to the playoffs or to a Super Bowl so it just shows the accolades he’s bringing to the table already and who he’s worked with. He’s been in the game a long time so I’m happy to get a chance to work with him.’’
On Arians’ the offense:
“Just using Arizona, I mean Carson Palmer had some of the best years of his career,” Winston said. “That was really good so I can’t really wait to watch that and see how I can find my comfort zone in this offense. But from what I know of, it’s really similar to our recent offense.”
On what having a former NFL quarterback like Byron Leftwich as his offensive coordinator will mean:
“I think when you’ve got a guy in that room that’s played at a high level at quarterback, it helps the quarterback especially from a relationship standpoint because that guy understands what you’re going through on a play to play basis. They probably can see what we’re seeing and get a good feel as opposed to guys who have never really experienced it.”
On what he learned by reflecting on the 2018 season:
“I really just have to get back to playing Jameis Winston football, man,” Winston said. “That season, it was a very odd season. I really wish I could’ve been in the locker room the first three weeks with the team because we started off so fast and to miss those opportunities to be in the locker room with your family and experience that, you know, that momentum that we had, it’s a loss. It’s really a loss. So that kind of made the year very odd. The back and forth with the quarterback situation made the year even odder. Getting benched, it was an odd year. The good thing about that is it’s over. I can build off that and head into this New Year with a fresh start and definitely hopes for better results this season.”
