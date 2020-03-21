TAMPA — Jameis Winston said goodbye to the Bucs. But he plans on being back to play in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium in February.
He lost his job. He hasn’t lost his confidence.
The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft acknowledged Saturday morning on Twitter that he’s moving on. Winston leaves with nearly every Bucs passing record, including yards (19,737) and touchdowns (121). His 88 career touchdowns are second to Vinny Testaverde, who threw 112 in six seasons.
“It’s been a great five seasons as a Buccaneer,” Winston wrote. “All love and respect. I look forward to seeing y’all again in February. #SBLV, #2020Vision #Dreamforever.”
Winston, 26, is unlikely to land a starting job as an unrestricted free agent. He knew it was over officially Friday when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Bucs.
Finding a market has been difficult for Winston, but he is believed to have some interest from a couple of undisclosed teams. But here we are on Saturday, four days into free agency and he still is on the street. Brady took his job with the Bucs, Ryan Tannehill re-signed with the Titans, the Saints’ Teddy Bridgewater is headed to Carolina, and Philip Rivers will be the starter for the Colts.
Other quarterbacks such as Cam Newton, Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco are either already available or could be had in a trade.
What went wrong? The simple answer is he didn’t win enough. Winston had one winning season when the Bucs went 9-7 in 2016 but failed to make the playoffs. Winston’s record was 28-42 as he went through three head coaches and two offensive coordinators.
Of course, it wasn’t all Winston’s fault. The Bucs had some historically awful defenses and never ranked very high in rushing offense.
But he contributed mightily to his own demise with turnovers. In his final season under Bruce Arians, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and added to his team record with 33 touchdowns. But he threw 30 interceptions and lost five fumbles, leading to 112 points off his turnovers alone.
Winston will find another job. His best path may be to back up a wobbly starter or be the bridge quarterback to a rookie who may not be ready to play. The Redskins, Steelers and Jaguars are all possibilities.
A new start will be good for Winston. As for the Super Bowl? Well, Doug Williams, Steve Young and Trent Dilfer were all first-round picks that reached the Super Bowl after leaving Tampa Bay. But if Winston doesn’t play smarter and protect the football, he may not be long for the NFL.
