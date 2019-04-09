TAMPA — There’s more to like about Jameis Winston. Not just the “5 pounds of muscle” he says he has gained in the offseason, increasing his weight to 250 pounds.
Winston says he is excited about his growth in the new offense under coach Bruce Arians after having been in the same system for four seasons.
“But the great thing about learning a new offense, you go back to those little kid days because we get to learn football again,” Winston said. “Sometimes, you get kind of redundant by learning the same offense over and over again. But I’m excited.”
Arians is the third Bucs coach for Winston, who is in the final year of his rookie contract that will pay him $20.1 million this season. From the start, Arians has said this is Winston’s team and buttressed that by having quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin behind him. That’s helped with the confidence of his teammates, Winston said.
“I think the whole team, they view everything through those two guys,” Winston said of the coach-quarterback relationship. “And when you have a guy that’s pointing the light to the quarterback, it allows the other guys to want to work for that guy and play for that guy.”
Two weeks ago, Winston attended Arians’ celebrity golf tournament in Arizona. But that relationship is just beginning, even though they first met at Arians’ football camp in Alabama when Winston was in the ninth grade.
“Really football. He’s a football guy, We’re not discussing many things,” Winston said of Arians. “I got a chance to go out to his golf tournament and spend some time with just his foundation and family out there. But other than that when we’re in this building, it’s football and that’s all.
“Great personality. He reminds me of the coach at Texas A&M. Jimbo (Fisher). He’s going to tell it to you straight and he’s going to have a lot of things to say.”
Winston said he’s also been studying quarterbacks who have thrived in Arians’ system, a list that includes offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
“I’ve been watching tape on Ben (Roethlisberger) for a long time,” Winston said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in this league. But watching Carson (Palmer) as well. Carson was a great quarterback in this system. I’m watching as much as I can right now. It’s football time. It’s fun.”
Winston said he doesn’t want to dwell on the past.
“Yeah. Well, anytime I’m in the driver’s seat, I’m looking forward,” he said. “I’m not spending anytime looking in the rearview mirror, period.
“Like I said it’s about winning, it’s not rebuilding, and we’re about to go out there and make some noise ... I’m really just excited to play football. It’s a win-win situation for me. I just got to go out there and do what I do best. It’s what God blessed me to do, so I’ve got to do it.”
