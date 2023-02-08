Communication, interaction with others and learning are things most people take for granted.
For families with an autistic child those things are everyday challenges. A further complication is that autism may not even be recognized until the child is two or three or, possibly even later if the child has a mild form.
In the case of Jarrett Sekosky, the diagnosis came when he was 3. Now 28, he is an accomplished artist who makes jewelry and also paints geometric designs which he sells in such venues as the Venice Art center where he will have a booth at the VAC's annual Fine Arts Show and Sale on Feb. 18 and 19.
"We'll set him up at the show," his father, Matt Sekossky said.
"He sits down at his table and paints. At one show he was hamming it up. At 3 o'clock, he got up and left.
"He knows what's going on. At another show he took his seat for the show which was from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. He lasted until 1:30 p.m. He feeds off his crowd."
At Venice he will be a tent outside, Matt said. He picks the colors he uses, Jarrett's father said.
Some people with autism have trouble communicating with others and/or understanding what is expected of them in everyday situations, in school or elsewhere. Depending on the severity of the condition, they will need more or less help in daily living, especially when they reach "the cliff" about the age of 18 when public funding vanishes nearly everywhere in this country.
Venice is a rare exception thanks to the presence of Loveland which offers a variety of programs and even the potential for his own apartment should the need ever arrive.
Jarrett was raised in Decatur, Illinois where his father was the fire chief and his mother was a nurse anesthetist, something she continued doing when the family moved to Venice.
Jarrett's interest in art was recognized in Illinois but not until he was in ninth grade
"Art was an easy class for him to be in," his mother said. "One time he ditched another class and they found him in the art room.
"He has sensory needs that need to be stimulated."
Once that was recognized, he was given crayons but he pressed down so hard with them that they broke and they also built up wax on the paper. He also broke pencils but markers seemed to be all right. When he graduated from high school, his parents found an art therapy program at Decatur University and an art therapy studio at the Cancer Care Center of Decator, the only art therapy studio in the area. An intern at that studio helped Jarrett make the leap from markers to paints and color palettes which change from one painting to another.
"We would go once a week," Sharon Sekosky said. "They introduced him to paints and canvas. We never heard of art therapy. He loved doing it so much.
"He was featured in a one-man show there. He always did linear things - straight lines," she added.
Students being trained as art therapists learned from Jarrett even as Jarrett was learning more about painting, his parents said.
The Venice Art Center is the place where Jarrett has been able to develop his artistic skills. The Sekoskys did not discover Loveland until after they had moved here.
Jarrett goes to Loveland Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and to the art center on Wednesday unless he stays home to paint. He has a room at VAC where he paints. He completes about three paintings a month, his parents said.
For 20 years, they had visited Siesta Key but when they decided to move to Florida, the Venice Art Center was the big draw and the reason they settled in Venice, Sharon said.
"We discovered Loveland after we were here," Sharon added. "He is very focus driven, 90 percent non-verbal. We have to figure things out by what he shows us."
Jarrett chooses his paint colors. An art teacher said he must be a happy person based on his color choices. While his paintings are very linear he also has drawn some Disney characters freehand. They are framed and signed "Jarrett" and hang in his room.
Meet Jarrett and see his work at the Venice Art Center's annual Fine Arts Show and Sale on Feb. 18 and 19. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch and snacks will be available both days from the Art Cafe on the west side of the building.
Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. on the city's Cultural Campus with the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library at 300 S. Nokomis Ave., the Venice Community Center at 326 S. Nokomis Ave and, just west of the community center and the Venice Museum in the Triangle Inn at 351 S. Nassau St. The Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives and Research Center is across the street at 224 W. Milan Ave.
For more information on the Venice Art Center, call 941-481-7136 or visit veniceartcenter.com. For more information about Loveland Center 157 S. Havana Road, call 941-493-0016 or visit lovelandcenter.org
