VENICE — Jazz is alive and well in the Venice area thanks to the efforts of Morrie Trumble.
Trumble, 82, stepped to the plate when South County Jazz Club closed recently. The retired program director of NBC Radio Network, is passionate when talking about jazz.
“We’re not talking about just any jazz,” he said. “This is the jazz of the 30’s, 40’s and into the 50’s. This is mainstream jazz of Cole Porter and Gershwin.
“We don’t go out on the edge. We play the great American Songbook and jazz standards. There are more than 4,000 standards to choose from.”
The South County Jazz Club did not close for lack of interest in jazz, nor lack of funding. There was no lack of money.
“We just couldn’t get enough people volunteering to help,” he said. “Most of our helpers were snowbirds and we needed people more than three months. They were great people but now it will work better as a new organization named Jazz with Morrie.”
Jazz with Morrie has partnered with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road.
“UUVOC will provide a great venue with excellent seating, a good sound system and plenty of parking. The congregation will also provide needed manpower for the concerts,” he said.
“The look and feel will be the same. We’re not selling memberships anymore. The price at the door for each concert is $15 with musicians and UUCOV sharing the gate,” he noted.
“I won’t have to set up chairs anymore, worry about the sound system and round up the manpower,” he said.
All six of the Venice jazz concerts will be held on Friday’s from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m.
The first concert will be Nov. 1. It features Johnny Varro with Marty Neuenschwander. The next concert will Nov.15 with the Jim Wellen Quartet. The Bud Leads Ensemble is scheduled for Dec. 6 and Al Hixon’s Jazz Jam will be Jan. 3. Ever popular pianist Bobby van Deusen will perform on Jan. 31. Hefner and Heffner will close out the Venice season on Feb. 28.
For complete information regarding the concerts, including those at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, go to jazzwithmorrie.org.
