Some dogs enjoy ice cream on a hot day almost as much as their human owners — if not more.
JB’s Doggie Delights is a new canine ice cream truck business that offers homemade ice cream treats for dogs. Dairy and non-dairy treats are available in 5-ounce cups. Topping options include bacon, crushed fruit and cookies, non-sugar whipped cream and organic peanut butter. Gourmet treats and bottled water are also available.
“The truck is set up to be a fun experience for the dogs and the owners,” said Jackie Brady, who also owns a dog treat truck in Massachusetts as well as an indoor dog park.
Brady has a home in Sarasota and her son, Kevin, recently bought a home in North Port. He drives the truck to the Canine Club on Appomattox Drive in North Port a few evenings every week. He also sells dog treats at the Broward Paw Park in Venice a few afternoons each week.
JB’s Indoor Dog Park in Massachusetts offers 3,400 square feet of air-conditioned and heated space for dogs to play. There is a small dog and big dog section.
‘’I run it as a membership so people can come and go as they please, just like a gym,” Jackie said.
The idea of the indoor park occurred to Jackie in 2019 when she got a small, pure-white puppy.
“I couldn’t keep her clean and she would need a bath every time we took her out — that and the cold snow and rainy weather — it just made sense.”
She’s thinking about opening an indoor dog park in Southwest Florida. Right now she’s searching for the right spot. She feels it’s a good idea to give people a place to bring their dogs during the hot and humid summer months.
“We do lots of events at the park up north,” Jackie said. “I think people would appreciate one here.”
She’ll be flying up to host “Spot’s Spring Fling” in May. There will be vendors, a food truck and crafts at the park.
A photographer by trade, Jackie said she takes more photos of dogs eating ice cream than people these days.
When the indoor park closed during the pandemic, she decided to purchase the ice cream truck to attend outdoor events.
“People really seem to love the idea of the doggie treat truck, and there is no other business like mine around here,” Jackie said. “We will take orders and deliver to Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and we’re also licensed to appear at local parks and other events. There are so many dog-friendly places in the area. It’s very welcoming to dogs.”
To place an order or to book an event, call Kevin Brady at 781-812-6697.
For more information, visit www.jbsindoordogpark.com or check out JB’s Doggie Delights South Florida on Facebook.
