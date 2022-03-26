The Jewish Congregation of Venice is open. Masks are optional and new board members have been elected and were installed at the congregational meeting and barbecue on Sunday, March 13.
Three longtime board members retired. The retiring board members are Harvey Cohen who served as board president for 6 years, longtime treasurer Sam Gurian and Maxine Arkin who was a board member for an impressive 16 years.
At the barbecue that followed the meeting, Cohen was presented with a plaque and a cake for his outstanding service to the synagogue. New president Eli Rapaport immediately took over the leadership position.
Because the JCV has a miniscule staff led by office manager Beata Hulliger, congregation members and officers assume many of the ongoing administrative tasks, and the president's job is especially demanding and time consuming.
Congregation members lunched on hamburgers, hot dogs, and salmon burgers in the social hall as members celebrated being able to once again congregate in person without social distancing and greet JCV friends after two years of virtual services and programs.
The JCV is north of East Venice Avenue, at 600 Auburn Road at Kennedy. Shabbat Services are held each Friday at 7:30 p.m. For information on the upcoming Passover services in April, visit the JCV web site: jewishcongregationvenice.com/services or call the center weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-482-2022.
