Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus will lead the Jewish Congregation of Venice in a virtual Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
Sharing their screens, they will display a Passover Haggadah the JCV has been using for several years.
The Haggadah tells the ancient story of the Jews’ journey from slavery to freedom. Lessons of this age-old tale reverberate in every generation and have taken on new meaning during the past pandemic year.
Several congregants have opted to order Passover seder meal packages from the JCV which include symbolic foods used during the seder.
During our continuing isolation from families and friends during the most cherished festivals, the JCV clergy and leaders are filling the gap by creating a meaningful experience for their members
