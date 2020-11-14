The Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) wanted to celebrate member Irv Lyons’ 100th birthday while still maintaining safe social distancing, so the special events committee came up with a “drive through” celebration on Monday, November 16, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Members will participate in a procession through the JCV parking lot, and be given treats. Some are decorating their cars in a special tribute to Irv.
A longtime member of the JCV, Irv was born in Worcester, MA, on November 16, 1920.He graduated from Boston University in 1941 and worked in commercial real estate. He and his wife, Evelyn, raised their four sons in Worcester. Sons Larry and Ken will travel to Venice to be with their father for his very special day.
The JCV community values and respects this man who speaks Hebrew fluently, knows the prayers by heart, and often is ahead of Rabbi Ben Shull when he chants from the Torah.
Come and join the parade.
