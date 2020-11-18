The Jewish Congregation of Venice wanted to celebrate member Irv Lyons’ 100th birthday while still maintaining safe social distancing, so the special events committee came up with a “drive through” celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday.
Members were scheduled to participate in a procession through the JCV parking lot, and to be given treats. Some were decorating their cars in a special tribute to Lyons.
A longtime member of the JCV, Lyons was born in Worcester, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1920. He graduated from Boston University in 1941 and worked in commercial real estate. He and his wife, Evelyn, raised their four sons in Worcester. Sons Larry and Ken were to travel to Venice to be with their father for his special day.
The JCV community values and respects this man who speaks Hebrew fluently, knows the prayers by heart, and often is ahead of Rabbi Ben Shull when he chants from the Torah, according to a news release.
