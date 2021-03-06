The Jewish Congregation of Venice is a lifeline for many of its shut-in members who have been and continue to be deeply affected by the pandemic.
In response to their needs, JCV President Harvey Cohen requested and received a grant from the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to upgrade the congregation’s capabilities to generate remote programs including Shabbat services.
The funds were utilized for video and sound equipment and software.
Initially Friday night services were sent via Zoom from the synagogue. As members’ knowledge and capabilities improved, a five-member technology committee gradually expanded its programs.
High Holy Days 2020 were held via both Zoom and pre-recorded services allowing members to participate more meaningfully and actively.
Currently, Friday night services are held twice monthly with members sitting in their cars behind the synagogue and tuning into an FM station on their car radios or sitting outside with appropriate social distancing. On alternate Friday nights, Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marcci Vitkus conduct services via Zoom from their homes.
When Dr. Steve Derfler, a JCV member, passed away suddenly, the memorial service was held at the JCV with participants in more than 70 cars in attendance. People from countries including Israel and Egypt and throughout the U.S. were able to honor and memorialize this beloved scholar, speaker, and member of the Sarasota community.
Due to the JCV’s enhanced technology capabilities, several programs are available on Zoom, including Torah study, an Introduction to Judaism/conversion class, and a weekly womens’ discussion group. Other remote activities include board meetings, ritual and membership committee meetings,and sisterhood gatherings including the book club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.