The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee presented a virtual commemoration of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” on Nov. 9.
On the night of November 9-10, 1938, the sounds of breaking glass shattered the air in cities throughout Germany and parts of Austria while fires across the countries devoured synagogues and Jewish institutions. By the end of the rampage, gangs of Nazi storm troopers had destroyed 7,000 Jewish businesses, set fire to more than 900 synagogues, killed 91 Jews and deported some 30,000 Jewish men to concentration camps.
This special presentation is being reshown as a virtual program on the Perlman Music Program website. It includes a selection of repertoire performed by Niv Ashkenazi on violin and Matthew Graybil on piano — both alumni of The Perlman Music Program.
In February 2017, Ashkenazi and Graybil performed for the Violins of Hope program, presented by The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Audiences throughout the community viewed and learned about violins that had been played during the Holocaust, and listened as PMP alumni brought these instruments back to life.
In the video, Niv performs on one of the Violins of Hope, and explains its history.
The Kristallacht program
Tefilah (1935) by Julius Chajes (1910-1985)
Niv Ashkenazi, violin and Matthew Graybil, piano
Suite dansante en jazz: Tango (1931) by Erwin Schulhoff (1894-1942)
Matthew Graybil, piano
Oyfn Pripetchik (pub. 1900) “On The Hearth”
by Mark Markovich Warshawsky (1848-1907)
Niv Ashkenazi, violin and Matthew Graybil, piano
Freylach From Bukovina — A Traditional Klezmer Tune
Niv Ashkenazi, violin and Matthew Graybil, piano
Sonata For Two Violins: II. Adagio (1959)
by Mieczyslaw Weinberg (1919-1996)
Niv Ashkenazi, violins
To view it, before Nov. 19, go to the Perlman Music Program website:
perlmanmusic programsuncoast.org/pmp-alumni-at-home/
Click on the photo on the left of Violinist Tan.
Coming up on Nov. 19 is a virtual recital featuring Hungarian violinist Erno Kallai, accompanied by Marcell Szabo on piano. Works include Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir d’un lieu cher and Kreisler’s Tambourin Chinois. Recorded in Hungary
