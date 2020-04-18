SARASOTA — JFCS of the Suncoast, Inc. announced the launch of a JFCS COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund.
With a lead gift of $250,000 from the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, this special fund will provide assistance for COVID-19 hardship.
The fund is available to individuals and families who can document a COVID-19 need and meet qualification criteria and will provide emergency financial support for essential human needs including shelter, food, utilities, prescription medicine, and car payments.
Qualified fund recipients will not receive cash; JFCS will pay the vendor or landlord directly and offer gift cards for food.
Philanthropy is funding 100 percent of this program. At program launch, JFCS will prioritize JFCS clients and those who qualify as clients in Sarasota and Manatee counties for assistance. JFCS hopes the generosity of donors will allow more expansive community support. They will begin accepting applications for support immediately.
“The health considerations, hardships, and economic distress associated with COVID-19 have begun to impact Sarasota-Manatee counties and throughout Florida,” said Heidi Brown, JFCS CEO. “Over the past few days, COVID-19 cases in our area have begun to spike and so have requests for assistance. The stories are heartbreaking. At JFCS, we feel a responsibility to help those in dire need, and will do everything we can to do so. We are beyond grateful to the Flanzer Trust for their support that will allow us to launch this Fund immediately.
“We also appreciate our role as a community partner, and will work closely with community and private foundations, United Way, and others to support their initiatives,” Brown added.
“We are pleased to support JFCS’ efforts to provide direct assistance to those experiencing COVID-19 hardship through no fault of their own,” said Eric Kaplan and Dr. Dean Hautamaki, Flanzer Trust co-trustees. “Throughout their lifetimes, Lou and Gloria Flanzer cared deeply about JFCS’ mission and important role in our community. We are honored to carry on their commitment, and hope that our gift encourages others in the community to quickly join JFCS as they seek to make an impact during this unprecedented time.”
To apply for hardship funds, individuals should call 941-366-2224 and ask to speak with an intake specialist.
For more information about the fund, JFCS’s programs, services, outcomes and impact, or how to make a donation or contribution, contact Karen Zelden, JFCS chief development officer, at 941-366-2224, Ext. 142 or kzelden@jfcs-cares.org.
