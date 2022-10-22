SARASOTA – With the devastation suffered by our community during and after Hurricane Ian, JFCS (Jewish Family and Childrens Service) of the Suncoast hopes to bring cheer and comfort to local families and seniors in need during the holidays. 

Since 2004, JFCS has organized its annual Adopt-a-Family campaign to help ease the burden on parents struggling to provide holiday meals and gifts to their families. Donors can also brighten the day of seniors in isolation through the Adopt-a-Senior program. 


