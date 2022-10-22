SARASOTA – With the devastation suffered by our community during and after Hurricane Ian, JFCS (Jewish Family and Childrens Service) of the Suncoast hopes to bring cheer and comfort to local families and seniors in need during the holidays.
Since 2004, JFCS has organized its annual Adopt-a-Family campaign to help ease the burden on parents struggling to provide holiday meals and gifts to their families. Donors can also brighten the day of seniors in isolation through the Adopt-a-Senior program.
JFCS has 150 seniors and more than 300 children up for adoption this season. Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of donors, 150 seniors and 338 children were adopted in 2021. Donations totaled more than $79,000.
Since its inception, more than 2,100 children from over 660 families have benefitted from the Adopt-a-Family program. Adopt-a-Family/Senior recipients are current JFCS clients who participate in a variety of human services programs.
“We live in such a generous community that comes together to provide toys, clothing, shoes and gift cards to families and seniors in need each year,” said Karen Pharo, Director of Community Outreach. “This is my fifth year hosting the Adopt-a-Family/Adopt-a-Senior program and I have seen everything from rent and utilities paid, laptops provided for school, pots and pans and home furnishings for parents and caregivers, clothing, shoes, bunk beds, appliances, bikes, and dolls. I always look forward to seeing the smiles on the faces of the recipients and being part of the hugs and tears shared each season.”
How it works:
Those wishing to adopt a family should be willing to purchase a gift card from a major retailer to help the parent shop for a holiday meal. Donors will be provided with details about the families they have been paired up with so they can purchase one or more of the items on the children’s holiday wish lists, as well as clothing and shoes.
People who prefer not to be matched with a specific family can choose to donate money toward the purchase of gifts, or they can donate general children’s toys and items.
Those adopting a senior should fill gift bags with hard candy, stamps, notepads, pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, lip balm, tissues, socks, refrigerator magnets, and store gift cards. People can also donate funds toward senior gift bags.
* About JFCS: One of the Florida Suncoast’s leading mental health and human services agencies, JFCS delivers programs and services on a non-denominational basis and with the goal of empowering individuals towards well-being and self-reliance. Inspired by the Jewish tradition of helping all people, JFCS of the Suncoast believes all people should be treated with dignity and respect and have equal opportunity for physical and mental well-being, self-expression, and joy. For more information, visit JFCS-Cares.org or call (941) 366-2224.
