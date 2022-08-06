Jim Shirley

Jim Shirley will retire in December as director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Arts and Cultural Alliance executive director, Jim Shirley, has announced he will retire at the end of December 2022.

Shirley assumed leadership in 2009 of what was then called the Arts Council and has served in that capacity for the past 13 years.


