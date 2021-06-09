JoAnne Marie Mastandrea Welling World Class Grammy
Born Braddock, Pa., on October 28, 1944 and passed away June 6, 2021 at the Tidewell Hospice House after a 21-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
JoAnne grew up in Swissvale as a proud majorette with the “Swiss Misses” and became Pennsylvania State Jr. Bowling Champion.
Mom chose the California State Teachers College. She waitressed in college where she met W. James Welling, her future husband.
Mom had a diverse set of careers from teaching, to owning Forget-me-not-Florist, to supporting companies and businesses in their many needs. With her bubbly personality and organized ways, she was loved everywhere!
We are so grateful to the Doctors, nurses, and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center, the staff at Lexington Manor for making her last month joyful and for the staff & nurses at Tidewell Hospice for their care & guidance. To all mom’s friends and neighbors who helped her many times, in so many ways we THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents Mary Capezzuto Mastandrea and Alfred Mastandrea. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Barrows (Brian) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Jodi Austin (Scott) of North Port, FL, her beloved grandchildren: Griffin, Grant, and Gabriella. She will be missed beyond measure, but she will live on in all of us.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to The JoAnne Mastandrea Welling Special Education Scholarship at California University of Pennsylvania care of Tony Mauro mauro@calu.edu, or to the Peace River Wildlife Center.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday June 21st 4-6pm at Edgewater Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Please wear your favorite shade of blue in honor of JoAnne’s favorite color and her beautiful life.
