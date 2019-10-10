By ALLEN MOODY
Highlands Sun Editor
You may have seen him on stage with Rob Zombie or Marilyn Manson. But Florida music fans will have several opportunities to see guitarist John 5 where he excels most — performing on his own — as John 5 and the Creatures will be opening up for Queensryche in January and February, playing both the Tampa and Orlando areas, along with several other shows well within driving distance.
“This is definitely going to be a tour to remember,” John 5 said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there. Don’t miss it!”
John 5 and the Creatures are gearing up for another leg of the “Invasion Tour” which will include just one Florida show — in Miramar Beach — making it a bit of a haul for all but the most die-hard fans. But local fans will be in for a treat when the calendar turns and Queensryche’s “The Verdict Tour” begins on Jan. 17 at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale.
The next evening is a stop at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, with John 5 and Queensryche playing Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre on Jan. 19.
If you miss the January shows, you’ll have one last chance to see the two perform, as the final show of “The Verdict Tour” will be at Plaza Live in Orlando on Feb. 27.
Following a short break, John 5 and the Creatures will be heading to Australia for the band’s first-ever tour ‘down under’ for three shows in April.
“I am so excited that I’m coming to Australia with the Creatures,” John 5 said. “There’s gonna be a lot of pickin, tappin, bendin, slappin so get ready Australia and let’s get weird!”
John 5 — born John William Lowery — does things his way, which is what you would expect from one who lists Jimi Hendrix, Kiss and Hee Haw as influences. It was Hee Haw in particular that got his guitar juices flowing.
“I watched the guitar playing and knew that was what I wanted to do,” John 5 said. “My friends wanted to be astronauts and such but all I wanted to do was play and play and play.”
John has played with numerous performers, including Rod Stewart, Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, Lita Ford and Steve Perry. There is no style that he can’t play and his musical taste and knowledge is known to surprise other musicians.
“I was surprised that this guy could sit down and play Glen Campbell and Roy Clark better than they do, and it blew my mind,” said Rickey Medlocke, best known for his time in Blackfoot and Lynyrd Skynyrd. “And then he loves southern rock, the blues and country. It really blew us away.”
John 5 played with Marilyn Manson between 1998 and 2004 and said there was some tension in the band and he knew it was time to move on, but had no regrets about his time with the band.
In 2004, John 5 released his first solo album, “Vertigo,” and followed with “Songs for Sanity” in 2005.
Needing a guitarist in 2006, Rob Zombie turned to John 5 for what was thought to be a short time, as Zombie was gravitating away from music and more towards films, but John rekindled Zombie’s passion for music and they two have been together ever since.
Recording with others and making solo albums when not playing with Zombie, John 5 formed the Creatures in 2015 to take his solo act on the road. Ian Ross, an amazing musician in his own right, has been playing bass guitar since the beginning and Logan Miles Nix replaced previous drummer Rodger Carter.
The band is touring now to promote “Invasion,” the latest album and the best by John 5 so far. From the Scooby Doo-influenced “Zoinks!” to the catchy “I Am John 5” to what will surely be a fan-favorite — “Crank It — Living With Ghosts.”
John’s wide range of musical tastes is evident here, with he and the Creatures laying down some serious funk on some numbers, while not missing a beat when they play the country-influenced “Howdy.”
This album is an amazing example of musicianship and not only showcases how good John 5 is, but it also highlights the abilities of his two bandmates and is one album that every fan of rock music should own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.