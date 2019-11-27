Englewood resident and business owner Lauri Ray lost her son Johnny to a drug overdose several years ago while he was in rehab. Ray founded Johnny’s Dream Foundation, which raises money to send users asking for help for long-term rehabilitation services. She recently hosted a Just Reach out Don’t Judge fundraiser at Riciltini’s, to help those in need. The foundation received support from numerous local businesses and donors who gave hundreds for the fundraiser.

