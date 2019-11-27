Englewood resident and business owner Lauri Ray lost her son Johnny to a drug overdose several years ago while he was in rehab. Ray founded Johnny’s Dream Foundation, which raises money to send users asking for help for long-term rehabilitation services. She recently hosted a Just Reach out Don’t Judge fundraiser at Riciltini’s, to help those in need. The foundation received support from numerous local businesses and donors who gave hundreds for the fundraiser.
SUN PHOTOs BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
