SARASOTA — Area residents can voice input Wednesday on construction of an industrial fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico.
The virtual hearing focuses on a proposed permit for the first industrial aquaculture facility in the Gulf of Mexico.
If permitted, the facility would grow thousands of fish in net pens in federal waters off the coast of Sarasota.
Critics say it may release waste, pesticides and other pollutants directly into local ecosystems.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have yet to receive public input on the project.
Organizers of the virtual hearing will record and deliver residents’ comments to public officials. This hearing follows several recent efforts from the White House and federal government to speed development in the Gulf of Mexico.
WHAT: Virtual People’s Hearing on Industrial Aquaculture in the Gulf of Mexico
WHO: Attendees will include Sarasota residents, fishermen, coastal business owners and environmental advocates. Hearing hosted by the Don’t Cage Our Ocean Coalition.
WHERE: Virtually on Zoom, with RSVP required
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m.-noon with an additional opportunity for drop-in testimony from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The online link is: sarasotavision2050.blogspot.com/2020/09/rsvp-now-for-wednesdays-virtual-peoples.html
