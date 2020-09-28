VNfishfarm010120a (copy)

One of the fish farm pens being developed by Kampachi Farm. The Hawaii-based aquaculture enterprise wants to build a net pen for a pilot project in the gulf off Sarasota Bay.

 SCREENSHOT FROM KAMPACHIFARM.COM

STAFF REPORT

SARASOTA — Area residents can voice input Wednesday on construction of an industrial fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The virtual hearing focuses on a proposed permit for the first industrial aquaculture facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

If permitted, the facility would grow thousands of fish in net pens in federal waters off the coast of Sarasota.

Critics say it may release waste, pesticides and other pollutants directly into local ecosystems.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have yet to receive public input on the project.

Organizers of the virtual hearing will record and deliver residents’ comments to public officials. This hearing follows several recent efforts from the White House and federal government to speed development in the Gulf of Mexico.

WHAT: Virtual People’s Hearing on Industrial Aquaculture in the Gulf of Mexico

WHO: Attendees will include Sarasota residents, fishermen, coastal business owners and environmental advocates. Hearing hosted by the Don’t Cage Our Ocean Coalition.

WHERE: Virtually on Zoom, with RSVP required

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m.-noon with an additional opportunity for drop-in testimony from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The online link is: sarasotavision2050.blogspot.com/2020/09/rsvp-now-for-wednesdays-virtual-peoples.html

