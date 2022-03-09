Discover Sarasota Tours brings back a fun way to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint—the third annual Irish “Hooley” on the Trolley tour.
What is an Irish Hooley? Think dances and folk tales and general merriment.
Guests will enjoy complimentary wine or beer at the Trolley Cottage Tiki Bar while browsing through our Vintage Sarasota gift shop, full of fun, old-time treasures.
Then they’ll join guide and entertainer Steve McAllister – a.k.a. “Seamus,” aboard the air-conditioned trolley to hear Irish jokes, songs and stories as they drive by Irish pubs in Sarasota. The tour includes a stop at Irish 31 Pub & Eatery for a sample of Irish beer.
The St. Paddy’s Irish Hooley on the Trolley tour will run Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.99.
Book online at discoversarasotatours.com or call 941-260-9818. While there, check out the many other special interest trolley rides coming up.
Tours depart from the circa 1926 Trolley Cottage at 1826 4th Street in the Gillespie Park area of Sarasota (behind the Breakfast House on Fruitville in downtown Sarasota). The Trolley Cottage features ample free shaded parking, a Vintage Sarasota gift shop, and The ChillMobile, a vintage ice cream truck.
Unless noted, tours run in a brand new 30-passenger vehicle, “Dolly the Trolley.”
A few tours (Siesta Key Beach & City Tour and Art Crawl Gallery Tour) generally run in “Vanna White,” a high-top 9-passenger van.
Some tours are seasonal and some, like the Psychic Sundays, Haunted Sarasota and Leading Ladies of Sarasota run year-round.
