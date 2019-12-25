Every Sunday, WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read on its program, “Writers on the Air.” Organizers are looking for funny or family-friendly content. Sign up at 2:30 p.m. The show airs live at 3 p.m. After the show, a participating visitor who reads may be eligible for a three-minute author interview that is posted on the “Writers on the Air” Facebook page. The public is invited to Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port, next door to WKDW 97.5 FM radio station in the Springs Plaza. For more information, contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net and 941-223-1262 and visit the Writers on the Air page on Facebook.