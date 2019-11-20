Joint pain lecture Nov 20
SEBRING — AdventHealth board certified orthopedic surgery and sports medicine physician, Dr. Joaquin Oronoz, will present “When Your Joints Hurt: Diagnosis and Treatment of Joint Pain” on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Please join us for this free Health Connection Lecture at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, Sebring, in the upstairs conference rooms. Limited seating. Register by calling 863-734-6299.

