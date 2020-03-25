The Rotary Club of Englewood recently brought Josh the Otter to STEAM Night at Myakka River Elementary School. Josh The Otter is a nationwide program that promotes water safety in memory of Joshua Collingsworth, who drowned in a pool during a family event. The Rotary and Josh performed magic tricks with the help of science and water. The STEAM event attracted dozens of families who enjoyed doing science experiments and fun learning experiences.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

