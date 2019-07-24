By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
First, it was a day of tug of war and musical chairs, then an afternoon of reading with Josh the Otter.
Members of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club continued to enjoy their summer with a couple of days filled with activities and enrichment.
Wednesday, club members boarded a bus and headed to the Charlotte Boys & Girls Club for an Olympics Day.
“Kids from our club competed against the Charlotte Club in relay races, musical chairs, and a form of dodge ball,” said Jessica Anderson, Englewood Boys & Girls Club unit manager. “They had a really great time. First we went to the dollar movie at the mall and then over to the Charlotte Club.”
Visiting the sister club in Charlotte was a treat for the Englewood members.
What the students didn’t know is Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, where they moved to in May, is sometimes used for funeral services. Realizing the sanctuary was going to have mourners paying respects to a loved one, Anderson planned a day-long field trip Wednesday.
Thursday, students returned to the church and spent time with Josh the Otter, who came to see them as his book about water safety was read.
“Josh the Otter is going to be a well-known mascot in Englewood that promotes water safety awareness,” said Alfred Current of the The Rotary Club of Englewood, who oversees the Josh the Otter program.
Blake and Kathy Collingsworth created Josh the Otter after their son Josh died in the family pool. The Nebraska couple established the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation to help young children learn to swim through “Josh the Baby Otter” books and specialized lessons.
“Our club adopted the Josh the Otter project three years ago, and has purchased hundreds of copies of the picture book for young children in Charlotte and Sarasota counties,” Current said.
In June, the Rotary Club of Englewood donated $5,000 to send two certified instructors to Nebraska for training.
“Those local instructors will be going on Aug. 10 to learn the Float 4 Life lessons and then they can teach the rest of the instructors at the Englewood YMCA,” Current said, adding Float 4 Life lessons teach infants and toddlers to roll over, float and kick under adverse conditions in water.
“Risks of drowning can be reduced by 88 percent if children participate in formal swimming lessons between the ages of 1-4. Children are getting swimming lessons at 5 years and older. It’s too late. The drowning we see are in children much younger. That’s why we believe so strongly in the Josh the Otter program.”
After-school registration
The Englewood Boys & Girls Club is currently registering students ages 6 to 18 for the after-school program for $100 a month per participant. In families of two children, the second child is $80 each. The program runs 3-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Aug. 13.
“This year we are picking up students at Lemon Bay High School and Englewood Elementary School because we now have a larger space at the church,” Anderson said. “There’s a one-time, non-refundable transportation fee of $75 for the year. We also have a bus that goes to Myakka River and Vineland elementary schools and L.A. Ainger Middle School. We have room for 50 new students.”
Club members enjoy programs provided by professionals who hand out snacks, help with homework, and other activities, such as physical fitness, health skills, fine arts, technology, STEM, character-building and leadership.
Anderson said two helpful donations the club can use are volunteers for the after-school program to help read with students, do crafts and be good role models, and financial sponsorships.
“There are some parents who cannot afford the monthly fee but really need the after-school care for their child,” Anderson said. “With the help of the community, we could provide a scholarship to these students who can’t afford the monthly fee. We could really use these scholarships. They will go a long way.”
For more information or to register your child please call 941-268-7861.
