EARS and Joyner donation

From left, Christine Forlina, Mary Kaufhold, Megan Olson, EARS manager Todd Zimmerman, Rick LaRocque, holding foster dog, Buck and Lea LaRocque

Joyner Family Insurance recently donated $1,120 to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.

It was a part of the insurance agency’s “Help Our Community” referral program.

EARS in a 501©(3) non-profit organization with a mission “to rescue, shelter and care for abandoned, abused, lost and stray cats and dogs until they are adopted into a forever home,” according to a news release.

EARS has a thrift store on Dearborn Street in Englewood.

“Joyner Family Insurance proudly sponsors this ‘Help Our Community’ referral program, whereby a donation is made quarterly to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business,” the company said.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated more than $18,000 to charitable organizations in the community.

