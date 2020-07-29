Joyner gifts Sky Family Y in Venice

Allison Buzick, Venice YMCA executive director, holds a recognition plaque from David Joyner of Joyner Family Insurance.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Joyner Family Insurance, a local independent insurance agency, recently presented a donation of $1,170 to The SKY Family YMCA as part of its “Help Our Community” referral program.

The SKY Family YMCA offers a variety of services that range from youth enrichment to group exercise.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the Y was providing 1,046 meals daily to children and also provided childcare and services for 415 children of first responders and essential employees.

Joyner Family Insurance sponsors this “Help Our Community” referral program, whereby a donation is made quarterly to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated more than $16,000 to charitable organizations in the local community.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments