Judge: Petito case against Laundrie family can continue

NORTH PORT — The civil lawsuit filed by the family of Gabriella Petito against Brian Laundrie’s can continue in court, a Sarasota County circuit judge ruled Thursday.
Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Roberta and Christopher Laundrie of North Port.
Joseph Petito took to Twitter after the decision was announced early Thursday.
“#thetruthwillberevealed #justiceforGabby #GabbyPetito,” he posted.
The Laundrie’s attorneys asked Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll to dismiss the case at a hearing June 22 in Venice, stating the Laundrie’s were within their rights by remaining silent while investigators were searching for Gabriella Petito in September of 2021.
Petito’s attorneys argued the Laundrie family did not remain silent and that their attorney issued a statement on their behalf, which was “callous” and misleading to the family.
At the end of that hearing, Carroll said he would make his decision within two weeks.
He did it in a week, releasing it Thursday.
The judge’s decision points to the statement made Sept. 15 by the Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertonlino during the nationwide search.
“Because the Laundries’ statement by their attorney in the context of the unique facts of this case is objectively outrageous, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs have stated causes of action for intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Laundries.”
Tampa attorney Matthew Luka, representing the Laundries, said the defendants were “disappointed” by the ruling.
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie, and myself, are disappointed with Judge Carroll’s decision to deny the motion and allow this lawsuit to proceed. Judge Carroll points out that the September 14, 2021 statement, standing alone, does not suggest outrage, but within the context of the other allegations in the case, the plaintiffs’ have met the threshold to go forward to the next phase. The Laundries will continue to use all available legal means to preserve their rights.”
Attorneys for the Petito family released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the parents of Gabby Petito, are appreciative of the thorough and reasoned decision of Judge Hunter W. Carroll which denied the motion of Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie to dismiss the complaint filed against them,” it said.
It states that gives the chance for the claim to proceed for the “emotional distress caused by the conduct of the Laundries.”
“Joe and Nichole look forward to discovering the information the Laundries knew about Gabby’s death and her whereabouts, and in particular getting a copy of any correspondence, emails and texts exchanged during the difficult period when Gabby’s whereabouts were unknown,” it states. “They look forward to going to trial and confident that ultimately the Laundries will be held accountable. At this time, Joe and Nichole do not wish to discuss this matter publicly and ask that your respect their privacy.”
THE LAWSUIT
The Petitos filed the six-page civil suit March 10 in the Sarasota County Circuit Court, asserting Brian Laundrie killed their 22-year-old daughter, and that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, in shielding their son, hid details of her whereabouts and his involvement and avoided them by blocking calls and social media platforms.
Bertolino released a statement to the media on Sept. 14, 2021.
“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family,” it stated. “It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family … On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”
The Petito family issued a statement of their own Sept. 16.
“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter,” it stated. “We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong.”
The Laundries’ attorney, Matt Luka, was present at the June 22 hearing on their behalf. Both Schmidt and Petito attended with their attorney, Patrick Reilly.
Reilly argued the Laundries made a statement through their New York attorney “giving them false hope that their daughter was still alive,” which he said caused emotional damage.
Reilly stated the two families were not strangers, since Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were engaged at one point and Gabby Petito lived with the Laundries.
He said the statement made through the attorney was “callous.”
“The Laundries knew of the fragile emotional state of Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt at the time the statement was issued,” Reilly said during the June 22 hearing.
Petito’s parents want more than $100,000 in damages for mental anguish.
FATAL TRIP
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had lived with his parents in North Port. They ventured from New York last July in a repurposed van, posting their travels online.
They picked up social media followers as they drove among national parks and natural formations in the American West.
Police license-plate readers captured the white Ford returning to North Port on Sept. 1. Brian Laundrie was reportedly at the wheel, alone.
Investigators found Petito’s body Sept. 19 in Wyoming. She had been strangled to death in a remote camping area, medical examiners determined. A social media follower of the couple helped in the recovery.
Brian Laundrie’s remains were found in mid-October in a remote wildlife refuge near North Port. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the Sarasota County coroner’s office concluded.
His belongings recovered by police contained writings expressing remorse. A family handgun was among those belongings, FBI investigators reported.
A notebook found near Brian Laundrie’s body and released to the media June 24 spells out how Laundrie ended Gabriella Petito’s life in a remote wilderness area last summer.
“I ended her life,” a line in the book reads.
It also mentions some kind of accident Petito had, and killing Gabby was “merciful” on his part.
“I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” the note continues. “I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
The note also expresses remorse to the Petito family.
“I’m so very sorry to her family, because I love them. I’d consider her younger siblings, my best of friends … I am sorry to my family,” it stated with some misspellings. “This is a shock to them as well as a terrible greif.”
