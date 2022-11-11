SARASOTA — Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh gave Sarasota County officials a ruling that they could celebrate Thursday.
For the moment, that is, as an appeal is likely.
In a 27-page ruling, McHugh found in favor of the county and against the three for-profit hospitals operating in the county in litigation that would have potentially cost the county millions of dollars.
During a four-day, nonjury trial in June, the hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital (now HCA Florida Englewood Hospital), Venice Hospital (now the defunct ShorePoint Health Venice), and Doctor’s Hospital (now HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital) — attempted to prove that a special act of the Florida Legislature and local ordinances created an express contract requiring payment by the county for their treatment indigent patients.
Reviewing the testimony and the evidence, McHugh ruled that neither the special act nor local ordinances had created an express contract as contended by the hospitals, the only matter at issue in the case.
Had McHugh found that an express contract existed, then the county would have been liable for reimbursement.
McHugh also found that the county had not waived sovereign immunity, allowing it to be sued for reimbursement, through the special act or its own actions.
McHugh painstakingly reviewed the legislative history creating the special act and local ordinances relied upon by the hospitals in making their claims.
The state Legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality, as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959, adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.”
Additional language following those words was the cause of the current dispute because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Crucially, McHugh found that the hospitals did not learn about the special act until 2008, at which time they began seeking reimbursement.
“There would be no reason the County would want to enter into a contract for services the Private Hospitals were already providing, and, by 2000, were required to do by other state and federal laws,” McHugh wrote. “Likewise, it would be illogical for the County to enter into an open-ended contract to potentially pay hundreds of millions of dollars when its other indigent care ordinances carefully restrain and oversee such expenditures.”
McHugh’s ruling did not mention how much money the hospitals were claiming was owed for the services provided, but an earlier district court of appeal opinion in the controversy that began in 2008 pegged the amount in excess of half a billion dollars.
Putting that amount into context, the current county budget is $1.5 billion, making the stakes for the county high.
With offices closed for the Veterans Day holiday, county officials could not be reached for comment.
Neither former Deputy County Administrator Dave Bullock nor former Assistant County Attorney Alan Roddy, whose testimony was crucial to the county’s defense, responded to requests for comment.
