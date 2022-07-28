TAMPA — The ball went where the crowd at Advent Health Training Center hoped it would. Julio Jones was lined up on the outside, along with former Falcons’ teammate Russell Gage and the also newly acquired Kyle Rudolph.
It was just 8-on-8 red zone work, but when Jones jumped over cornerback Kyler McMichael to haul in a pass in the back right corner of the end zone, it drew some of the loudest cheers from Day 2 of training camp.
“It’s like we’re playing a video game,” said third-year right tackle Tristan Wirfs.
That pass came from Blaine Gabbert, but Tom Brady motioned to Jones early in practice to ensure they shared many of the same reps.
“It’s going to be hard to guard us, man,” said veteran outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. “I will feel bad for any defensive coordinator who’s game-planning for us, because you pick your poison.”
Jones also got acquainted with former head coach Bruce Arians, who got off his golf cart to chat as Jones caught passes on the side.
General manager Jason Licht, meanwhile, said he had talked with Jones’ agent throughout the summer and did his “homework” on Jones’ struggles with injury the last two seasons.
“He looked damn good today,” Licht said.
Brady’s arm, Winfield’s agility shine on same play at practice
The latest testimonial of Tom Brady’s ageless right arm came not from a split end or slot receiver, but a safety.
“It’s like every time you catch one of his balls it just takes you with him,” third-year Buc Antoine Winfield Jr. said Thursday. “You’ve really got to hold on to that thing.”
The Pro Bowl safety found out first hand when he pulled off arguably the defensive play of training camp to date. Roaming the back end during 11-on-11 work before another standing room-only audience at AdventHealth Training Center, Winfield made a beeline for a mildly overthrown Brady pass to Mike Evans and lunged for the diving interception.
“I was just reading the quarterback; I was post safety,” he said. “I saw Tom open up to Mike and I just made a great break on the ball and just made the play.”
Call it a dazzling convergence of instinct and arm velocity. Brady turns 45 on Wednesday.
“It doesn’t make sense,” right tackle Tristan Wirfs said with a chuckle.
“I love having him back there, but yeah, sometimes I’m just like, ‘Go sit down or take a break.’ But I love Tommy and I’m so glad I get to protect him, but he does everything with a purpose and takes a lot of care of his body and spends a lot of time. I mean, that’s how he’s out here still.”
