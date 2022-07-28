Jones

New wide receiver Julio Jones gets in his first action with the Bucs on Thursday in training camp.

 Tampa Bay Times photo

TAMPA — The ball went where the crowd at Advent Health Training Center hoped it would. Julio Jones was lined up on the outside, along with former Falcons’ teammate Russell Gage and the also newly acquired Kyle Rudolph.

It was just 8-on-8 red zone work, but when Jones jumped over cornerback Kyler McMichael to haul in a pass in the back right corner of the end zone, it drew some of the loudest cheers from Day 2 of training camp.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments