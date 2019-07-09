Hoping that everyone enjoyed their July Fourth celebrations, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is now once again back into the full swing of business promotion.
Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., we gather at 88 Keys Restaurant located in the Wyvern Hotel for our July Business over Breakfast networking. Space is limited so if you have not yet registered, please call us today at 941-639-3720 to ensure your space at the table. Attendance is free to members (subject to space availability) but new members are always enjoyed and welcomed to attend. Then on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to attend our welcome for the new management of Bella’s Bistro located at 117 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, as we conduct their ribbon-cutting festivities. Your RSVP is again kindly appreciated so we can let the new owners know approximately how many people plan to attend. On July 16, starting at 5:30 p.m., we gather at the Four Points by Sheraton for our July Business After Hours networking event. These events are always popular and fun, so get your RSVPs in early, so you guarantee your invite to the party. July has already kicked off with a long list of new members, so this is your opportunity to meet them and have them meet you.
The search for Waldo continues in downtown Punta Gorda. Waldo will be hiding in 25 downtown locations until July 31. Pick up a passport at any of the participating locations (listed below) and collect a stamp or signature in your Waldo passport wherever you spot him. When you are done searching (deadline is July 31), bring your passport to Copperfish Books, your FIND WALDO LOCAL headquarters.
1. Find Waldo in 10 locations and you’ll get an “I Found Waldo” button and $1 off coupon for any Waldo book of your choice at Copperfish Books.
2. Spot Waldo in 20 different locations and you’ll get the button and $1 off coupon, plus be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing for Where’s Waldo books and other great prizes.
The drawing will be held during our Find Waldo Local wrap party on Wednesday, July 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. We hope all participants will attend. Please RSVP to 941-205-2560 or copperfishbooks@comcast.net. Here are the businesses Waldo will be hiding in:
Copperfish Books, Ace Hardware, Bella’s Restaurant (under new ownership), Celtic Ray, Dean’s South of the Border, FGCU, F.M. Don’s, Harbor Scoops, Hessler Floor Covering, HipNotique, Iron Roots Hair Design, Otherside Ink, Pedelec & Fresh Power Smoothies, Pomegranate & Fig, Profiles Boutique, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine, Punta Gorda Coffee and Tea, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, River City Grill, Sea Grape Gallery, Serendipity Salon, Spa One, Tiki’s Boutique, Toula’s and The Yoga Sanctuary. Good luck and have fun.
Now we also have something else to celebrate. Our festival queen, Mindi Abair, and co-host of our November festival, got married. Sorry, guys, Mindi is once again officially off the market, as she took Eric Guerra hand at a surprise party, celebrating her birthday. Sorry, ladies, Eric is now taken too. When she gets here in November, there is no doubt that Punta Gorda will give her a party like no other. It’s all set for Nov. 16 with Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for this event are on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. Joining Mindi will be Larkin Poe and Shawn Brown. As well as these three acts for the Saturday show, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and Eric and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “REVEREND” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagordachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida. You’ll also find the tab there for our 15th Annual Wine and Jazz Festival in February, that hosts an incredible lineup too.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
