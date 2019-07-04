City of North Port:
Government offices are closed. There will be no trash nor recycling collection. Thursday pick-up will take place Friday. Friday collection will take place Saturday.
Sarasota County:
Most government offices are closed, including libraries and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County Area Transit will not have bus service July 4, but the Siesta Key Breeze trolley will run from 10 a.m.-midnight.
Recreation centers for all Sarasota County Parks will be closed.
Solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, Citizen's Convenience Center and Chemical Collection centers will be closed.
Trash, recycling and yard waste will not take place Thursday. Thursday pickup will take place Friday; Friday pickup will take place Saturday.
Charlotte County:
Charlotte County government offices, including Murdock Administration Center – closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
The Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid at CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection – No collection service Thursday, July 4. Make up service for Thursday will occur on Friday, July 5. Make up service for Friday will occur on Saturday, July 6.
Transfer stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – closed.
Zemel Road Landfill – closed.
Charlotte County Transit – closed.
All Human Services Offices – closed.
Community Services Administration Offices – closed.
Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – closed.
Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries – closed.
Mid-County Regional Library – closed.
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – closed.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – open.
South County Regional Park Pool – open.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – open.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – closed.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – closed.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center offices – closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – closed.
Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
City of Punta Gorda:
All government offices will be closed.
There will be no change in trash, yard waste and recycling collections.
