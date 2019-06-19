Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Fireworks ShowFireworks will be launched from Middle Beach (Blind Pass Beach), 7770 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. The show is expected to begin close to 9:05 p.m., weather permitting. Viewing area is anywhere along the Lemon Bay Intercoastal Waterway from the Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles and along Manasota Key. Middle Beach area has limited parking so come early. For more information, visit http://englewoodfireworks.com.
South Venice Civic Association July 4 fundraising barbecue bashOn July 4 the South Venice Civic Association will host an afternoon community celebration at the Civic Association building and property at 720 Alligator Drive, in S. Venice, featuring Bandana. Cover fee at the door will be $10, but kids under 12 are free. Beer, wine, burgers, dogs and barbecue will be available for purchase, along with outdoor and indoor games for the kids, from 2-6 p.m. Tickets to the July 4 event can be purchased at the door or in advance by phone to 941-493-0006, by email to info@southvenicebeach.org or in person at the SVCA office, located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fireworks at South Jetty drawing nearVenice’s annual free Independence Day fireworks display on July 4 will last an estimated 30 minutes at the South Jetty starting shortly after 9 p.m. It can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and boats should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. Venice Inlet closes to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m.
Celebrate America’s birthday at the all-American cookout at Selby GardensGates open at 6 p.m. July 4 at 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, and the evening includes children’s games and activities, a family-friendly dance party with Karolina Lira, and amazing views of the Sarasota fireworks. Food from the Michael’s On East grill will be available for purchase. Blankets and chairs are welcome. For an extra special evening, the “Selby Experience” ticket includes complimentary valet parking, open bar, food, and prime viewing of the fireworks display at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens. For more information, contact specialevents@selby.org or call 941-248-3585.
Fireworks on the LakeFestive family fun to kick off the Independence Day celebration on July 3. Come to the biggest patriotic party in the Sarasota area for a festive four-mile race around the lake at Nathan Benderson Park, just before sunset and the annual fireworks display. Experience the feel of a major race with crowds cheering you on as you celebrate Independence Day with a patriotism-themed race just before sundown. All participants will receive a race shirt, finisher’s medal, glow gear and the support of a cheering crowd all along the lake at Nathan Benderson Park. Top 100 male and 100 female finishers will be awarded a commemorative prize. Bands at the starting and finish line, plus food and beverages at the after party a spectacular fireworks show make this race an event not to be missed. Come early for the Kids’ Dashes at 6:30 p.m. and get the whole family involved in the summer fun. Parking opens at 4 p.m. Parking is $5 per vehicle in the park or free at UTC Mall. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, in Sarasota. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21420/fireworks-4-miler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.