June B. Ingalls
June Beverly (Turner) Ingalls, 86, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Good Shepard Hospice after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Jan. 17, 1933 in Norwich, Connecticut, the only child of Mildred Turner. She was raised in the towns of Pomfret and Brooklyn, Connecticut. She graduated from Killingly High School in 1950, where she excelled as a basketball and volleyball player and cheerleader. Upon graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, in which she served until being honorably discharged in 1953. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida and married the late James Ingalls Sr. on Sept. 28, 1968. Jim was the love of her life and they had many adventures together, which they shared with the countless wonderful people they met along the way. They worked hard to create a successful machine shop business, Auto-Labe, Inc, while living on a boat at the St. Pete Marina.
June was always active. She was a bowler in her earlier years and took up the game of golf, along with Jim, upon turning 50. She loved football and was an avid Dolphins fan. They retired to Golf Hammock in Sebring during 1987, where they made many good, deep friendships on and off the golf course. Jim predeceased her in 2010. In recent years, “Miss June” could be found sharing her cheery disposition at The Village Inn or Dee’s for breakfast and then on a stationary bike at the YMCA, which she joined when it opened in 1991. Her family is grateful to the staff and patrons of these businesses as well as “Dr. Nancy” and her Golf Hammock neighbors; they served as a strong support team during her widowed years.
June is survived by beloved cat, Cali, as well as her three children from her first marriage: two daughters, Deborah Lynn Carver of Wooster, Ohio, her three children, Jessica Ward, Jacob and Andrew Herschmann, and her grandchildren, Daniel, Miley, Timothy, Issac, and Amaya; and Diana Jo Carver and her son Phillip of Bloomington, Minnesota; and a son, Daniel George Carver and his wife Kathryn of Colchester, Vermont and their three daughters, Emily, Kathryn, and Molly. On Jim’s side, she leaves two children: a daughter, Diane Hope (Ingalls) Blake and her husband Fred, of Friendship, Maine, and a son, James Edmund Ingalls Jr., his wife Melody of Brooklyn, Connecticut, their daughter Laura (Ingalls) Muollo, her husband Jon and two children, Tyler and Rose of Dracut, Massachusetts; their son, Eric Ingalls and his wife Young of Queens, New York.
A memorial service will be held at Stephenson-Nichols Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. In lieu of flowers, donations to the YMCA/Thakkar Wellness Center would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
