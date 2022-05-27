TAMPA — A federal jury convicted a former Sarasota doctor and a pharmaceutical salesman for conspiring to prescribe large amounts of liquid fentanyl at the doctor's pain clinic.
Prosecutors say Dr. Steven Chun, 59, of Sarasota, and Daniel Tondre, 52, Tampa were involved in the scheme, according to a report released this week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa.
They accused Chun of taking more than $278,000 in "illegal kickbacks and bribes" through "sham speaker programs" over a three-year period.
In return, Chun prescribed "a large volume of Subsys, an expensive form of liquid fentanyl," to his patients.
The jury agreed.
"Both were found guilty for conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes, in the form of speaker fees, in return for prescribing the fentanyl spray Subsys," said a release from U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.
They also were each convicted on five separate counts of paying and receiving kickbacks, the release states.
Chun owned and operated a pain management medical practice in Sarasota, documents show.
Tondre was a salesperson for Insys Therapeutics Inc., the company that made and sold Subsys.
Prosecutors describe Subsys as an "expensive form of liquid fentanyl designed to be applied under the tongue, allowing it to rapidly enter the bloodstream."
Insys, through Tondre, "actively marketed Subsys to Chun by holding bogus and sham speaker events," the release states.
They paid Chun $2,400 to $3,000 per event in return for writing "more and higher dosages of Subsys prescriptions."
"The sham speaker programs were designed to conceal and disguise kickbacks and bribes paid to Chun to induce him to prescribe Subsys," the release states.
Often, the only people at the programs were Chun’s "family and friends or repeat attendees, and included many falsified or forged signatures of attendees," the release states.
The illegal kickbacks totaled $278,000 over three years, prosecutors say.
Insys also hired Chun's then-girlfriend to work as an "Insys liaison to facilitate the approval of insurance forms for Subsys, including those submitted for Medicare patients," prosecutors reported.
Medicare Part D paid more than $4.5 million for Subsys prescriptions written Chun.
Chun also was a consultant for a local pharmacy where he referred his patients to fill his prescriptions for Subsys and other medications.
For his part, Tondre earned more than $737,000 in salary and commissions over a two-and-a-half-year period.
Tondre was also convicted of two counts of identification fraud in connection with the sham speaker events, the release states.
Both men face five years in federal prison on the conspiracy count, and up to 10 years in prison for each substantive kickback violation.
Federal prosecutors are also seeking a monetary judgment.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Insys Therapeutics and other executives of Insys Therapeutics were convicted in the District of Massachusetts, the release states. The First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld their convictions.
