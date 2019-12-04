The jury in the Sievers trial has found Mark Sievers guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2015 murder of his wife Dr. Teresa Sievers at their family home in Bonita Springs. He has also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.
Judge Bruce Kyle has asked all members of the jury, prosecutors and defense team to return to Lee County court Tuesday for the next stages of the trial.
Since Sievers has been found guilty of first-degree murder, he now faces the death penalty. The jury must now hear from both sides again and decide whether he should be sentenced life in prison or to death.
