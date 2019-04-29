Just a member of the team

Ashley Maher is a firm believer in the concept of team.
The 30-year-old executive director of the Charlotte Community Foundation wants to make sure everyone involved in the effort of operating the nonprofit gets due credit.
“I’m very proud to be a part of the foundation,” said Maher, who has been executive director for a little more than a year. She came to the foundation as its marketing director just over two years ago.
“I think we have this incredibly passionate and talented team who all come here every day because they want to,” she continued. “… It’s not the Ashley Foundation. It’s not the Ashley Maher Team. … When you hear the excitement, the vision, of each staff member, it’s hard not to want to be a part of that, learn more, work with them. They continually teach me.
“I am the leader, but we would never have had the success we’ve had without everyone here. For me, it’s so important for people to know the team at the foundation.”
She went on to list those folks: Suzanne Herron, chief financial officer; Justin Brand, director of community engagement; Merry Bise, office administrator; Georganna Dodd, administrative assistant and Dave Bise, facilities administrator.
The Charlotte Foundation is a philanthropic organization that awards grants and scholarships to a variety of monetary seekers. In 2018, the foundation distributed more than $1.5 million through donor advised funds, designated funds, agency funds, scholarships and grants, according to statistic released by the foundation. About 96 percent of that money stayed in Charlotte County.
The foundation manages money for 11 nonprofits in Charlotte County, including Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club in Port Charlotte, the United Way, the Homeless Coalition, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
Maher grew up in Michigan, a place she still loves. She and her husband, Eddie, live in Lake Suzy with their children, Noah, 7, and Tanner, 2, and two dogs. Maher is an accomplished snowboarder and self-confessed Tomboy who “gets fishing gear every year for my birthday.”
She came to Florida to attend Florida State, where she earned a bachelor’s degree on social work. But she was already familiar with this area because her family had owned places here for years.
She wound up working with three people who helped shape her future in Charlotte County: attorney W. Kevin Russell, United Way of Charlotte County board member; Carrie Blackwell Hussey, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County at the time and now Charlotte County’s director of human services; and Angela Hogan, Gulf Coast Partnership CEO, who was then executive director of the Homeless Coalition.
Maher worked with Russell and Hussey at the United Way; Hogan, with the Homeless Coalition.
“I try to have a high level of humility and gratitude to the individuals who kind of cleared a pathway for me,” Maher said.
Hogan called Maher an “amazing asset to the Charlotte Community Foundation. She is high-energy, outgoing, and full of great ideas.”
Maher is not only a believer in the team approach, she also practices getting to know the person in question. Whether it’s a potential donor and or a potential funding recipient, she likes to get to know folks on more than a spread-sheet basis.
“You never know how relatable you are to your neighbor until you ask questions. No matter age background — whatever it is — we all have stories,” Maher said. “In some shape or form someone will be able to relate. You can help them see long-term opportunities of what they can do.”
Since Maher joined the foundation, the nonprofit has increased funding, polished its approach to outreach, streamlined its administrative procedures and raised its profile in the community.
“Ashley has been a great force to take the foundation in new directions,” Hogan said. “I truly believe she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”
The higher profile is in some ways an outgrowth of the stronger outreach.
“We’re telling our story more,” Maher said. “Any opportunity that people are listening is exciting to for us. They can be part of that transformational change. They can be part of the positive impact for our community.
“We’re continuing daily to get out there. We’ll just always do that.”
It will be a team effort. That, you can count on.
