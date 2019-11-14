PLANTATION — Results indicated it was the best show ever of the Just B-Cause Show with 206 attendees, according to organizer Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing at 128 W. Venice Ave.
In the store with staff and colleagues who had worked at the show, McGowan presented a $7,500 check to Englewood’s Rita Bertler, president of Dollars for Mammograms.
Modeling fashions from Sandy’s Designer Clothing were 14 breast cancer survivors.
McGowan said a poignant moment at the event was when her sister-in-law, a 30-year survivor flew in from Massachusetts to participate.
“I am humbled and grateful for all donations as we would not be able to help the 200 to 250 women and men annually.”
Dollars for Mammograms funds mammograms and other needed breast-related testing.
They have been serving all of South Sarasota and Charlotte counties since 2000 and to date have assisted more than 3,500 clients.
For details, visit www.dollars formammograms.org.
