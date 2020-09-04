K-9 unit on display

SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA

North Port Police Officer Justin Bumgarner, background, watches while his K-9 partner, Nero, glides over hurdles during a demo host by Gran Paradiso, highlighting the city of North Port Police Department K-9 teams on Saturday, Aug. 29. See more photos on page C9.
