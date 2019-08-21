Provided by Helen Buonviri
{span}The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor, a Meetup group, is always on alert for litter. Big or small, each bit of litter removed helps with keeping our waterways clean and the inhabitants of the water safe.{/span}
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 21, 2019 @ 3:03 am
Provided by Helen Buonviri
