PORT CHARLOTTE — Safety authorities are asking you to keep an eye on your grill to prevent dangerous home fires.
The National Fire Prevention Association issued a press release earlier this month with a series of safety tips for grilling. The release was timed to reach people eager for summer-time grilling ahead of Memorial Day.
The group shared research data on grill-related fires conducted between 2014 and 2018. The data indicates that for those years, fire departments responded to an average of 10,600 incidents nationwide involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues.
“This includes 4,900 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires,” read the news release. “These fires resulted in an annual average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries, and $149 million in direct property damage.”
The same news release also noted that most of these incidents happened in the month of July (18%), followed by June (15%), May (13%), and August (12%); taken together, these four months account for over half of grill-related fire calls.
“As grilling season approaches, it is important to review basic safety tips especially if the grill hasn’t been used over the winter,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, in the release. “Establishing a firesafe location for using your grill is also crucial, to make sure it is a safe distance from your home and other items that can burn.”
Other tips proffered by the NFPA include:
• For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead.
• Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
• Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
• Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
• Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
• If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you have or are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
• Never leave your grill unattended when in use.
When reached for comment, Charlotte County Fire/EMS offered tips for how to check for leaks in propane grills:
• Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles.
• If your grill has a gas leak, by smell or the soapy bubble test, and there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill.
• If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.
• If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.
• If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and dial 911. Do not move the grill.
While most of the focus is on fires at residences, residents are also reminded to be cautious with lighting fires for cooking in area parks. The Florida Forestry Service notes that the leading cause of wildfires in the state are arson and burning of “escaped debris.”
In an email to The Daily Sun, Chris Reed from the Southwestern Florida Water Management District also noted that late May to early June is the peak time for wildfires caused by lightning strikes. He urged visitors to the parks to keep that in mind for their visits, along with human risk factors.
“Always use precautions, do not leave campfires unattended and if you smoke make sure and dispose of cigarettes in an ashtray,” said Reed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.