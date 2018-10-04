Our eyes permit us to view the world and function freely in it. They also play an important role in the maintenance of our balance, Yet, as incredible as they are, the eyes can be abused to the point of becoming incapable of functioning adequately. For many people, age 50 and older, diseases such as AMD (age- related macular degeneration) and cataracts are quite common. These diseases can lead to blindness. For over twenty five years, the Fusion One natural health system has used its “eye health” program to assist the general public. The program is holistic in its approach and is both safe and effective.
At the heart of the program are the following four components:
Positive eye maintenance behavior. Resting the eyes frequently when reading, watching television or using the computer would be an example of positive eye maintenance behavior.
General health maintenance. Checking the health of the eyes regularly, getting adequate amounts of sleep, ensuring that blood pressure and cholesterol levels are normal, not smoking, and exercising regularly are activities that would fall under general health maintenance.
Eye health specific food selection. The main purpose of this component is to ensure that foods conducive to the health of the eyes are consumed regularly and in adequate amounts. Examples of such foods are: egg yolk; sweet potato and carrots; fish such as sardines and salmon that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids; leafy greens such as kale and spinach and foods such as Brussels sprouts, oranges, kiwi and strawberries that are high in vitamin c.
Eye Exercises. The Fusion One “eye health” program offers a vast number of exercises that are designed to rest, relax, strengthen and improve the functioning of the eyes. A good one to do when reading, watching television or using the computer is to, occasionally, look away and focus on an object 10 to 20 feet in the distance. Focus for about two minute, and then rest the eyes by closing them and covering them with the palms of the hands. Rest for about two minutes then resume your activity.
Additional information on the Fusion One program may be had by calling 941-625-4175, ext. 263 or by visiting the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
