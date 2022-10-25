Abel Marquez Jr. hasn’t taken the field this season for the University of Tennessee-Martin, but college football fans have found a way to support him anyway.
Feeling helpless after Hurricane Ian destroyed his family home, the former Port Charlotte High offensive lineman created a GoFundMe in an effort to help from afar, according to an article by the Knoxville News Sentinel this past weekend.
Luckily for college football’s new name, image and likeness rules, Marquez was allowed to raise money to help his parents, Seraya and Abel Marquez, rebuild.
He has wound up receiving over $86,000 of support from Skyhawks fans, Volunteers fans and college football fans across the country in the time since after social media accounts from both teams promoted his GoFundMe, called ‘get my family back on their feet.’
“It put light in the dark,” Marquez told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “We are in a very dark place where you don’t see many kind actions and kind things. It kind of gave me faith in humanity in a way.”
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman redshirted last season and is still waiting on his collegiate football debut, but it’s safe to say Marquez is already reaping the rewards of playing at the next level.
Here’s what other former Sun Preps athletes did this past week in college football:
2022 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, Riley Cleary (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman OL, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Makhete Gueye (Venice) Louisville freshman OL, Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) University of West Florida OL, Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) Keiser University freshman WR, Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) University of Hawaii freshman WR, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB
Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Bray has played in all seven games for the 4-3 Skyhawks, including this past weekend’s 65-24 loss to Tennessee, but has not recorded any stats.
DJ Escort (Venice) — Murray State freshman RB
Escort played for the first time this season in a 33-18 loss to Lindenwood this past weekend, but did not record any stats.
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Has played in all eight games for the 3-5 Owls as a true freshman.
Platt did not record any stats in a 24-21 loss to UTEP this past weekend.
Martin Ramos (Venice) — Berry College freshman LB
Played, but did not record any stats in a 21-14 loss to Trinity University this past Saturday for the 4-3 Vikings.
2021 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL, Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) Bentley University freshman LB, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE
Bye Week: Charles Brantley (Venice) Michigan State sophomore CB
Kiemar Richardson — (DeSoto County) Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Richardson helped the Bulldogs shut down Gordon State College in a 20-3 win this past weekend, recording three tackles (2 solo) and one quarterback hit.
Through seven games, Richardson has made 14 tackles, (10 solo) with six sacks, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
2020 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Garrett French (Venice) UCF redshirt sophomore TE, Malachi Wideman (Venice) Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Bye Week: Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) Florida State redshirt sophomore DL, Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL
2019 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB, Sam Whitney (Venice) Furman University senior WR
Bye week: Enzo Anthony (Venice) Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS, Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) USF sophomore OL, Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore k
Game postponed: Nick Giacolone (Venice) New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB
Carr did not record any stats in this past Saturday’s 34-24 loss to Colgate.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt junior TE
Played, but did not record any stats in a 24-21 win over FAU this past weekend. Fryar has played in all eight games for the 4-4 Miners.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Played but did not record any stats in a 41-10 win over Hampton this past weekend.
Louis has played in all seven games for the 5-2 Spiders, recording 18 tackles (11 solo) including seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass breakup.
Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) — Valdosta State junior OL
Marcum has started at center in all eight games for the 3-5 Blazers, including a 54-17 loss to West Georgia this past weekend.
Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL
Watter recorded two tackles in a 31-14 win over Florida Memorial University this past weekend.
Through four games played this season, Watter has recorded 11 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
Wolff made few mistakes, but still lost, 28-23, to Georgia Southern this past weekend. He finished with 23-of-40 passing for 313 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, along with two rushes for seven yards.
Wolff has started every game at quarterback for the 3-4 Monarchs this season, completing 58% of his passes for 1,748 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
2018 Graduating Class
Did not play: Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
Bye Week: Bryce Carpenter (Venice) Coastal Carolina super senior QB
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in seven games, including this past weekend’s 24-17 win over Northern Illinois in a 5-3 season for the Bobcats.
TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Luther kept stuffing the stat sheet this past weekend, hauling in six receptions for 159 yards in a 28-14 win over Charleston Southern.
Through eight games, Luther has made 35 receptions for 754 yards and four touchdowns as well as a pair of solo tackles.
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Played, but did not record any stats in a 48-24 loss to Army this past Saturday.
Torres has recorded two tackles (one solo) through eight games played this season.
2017 Graduating Class
Bye Week: Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) UConn graduate student LS
Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S
Bush made six tackles (two solo), 0.5 for loss in a 40-22 win over Elon this past weekend.
Through eight games played, Bush has made 38 tackles (19 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery for the 6-2 Wildcats.
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
McCormick punted three times for 127 yards (42.3 yards per punt), with a long punt of 51 yards this past weekend against Army.
Through eight games, McCormick has punted 43 times for 1,882 yards (43.76 yards per punt) with a long punt of 62 yards, three touchbacks, 10 punts inside the 20-yard-line and 11 punts over 50-plus yards.
Nirion Washington (DeSoto County) — University of Charleston senior DB
Washington was a force in this past weekend’s 70-21 blowout of UNC Pembroke, recording three tackles (3 solo), including two tackles for loss that resulted in -19 yards along with a forced fumble.
Through seven games, Washington has recorded 24 tackles (17 solo) with three tackles for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble for the 4-4 Golden Eagles.
