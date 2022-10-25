aj marquez

Abel Marquez Jr. (55) has yet to see the field but has still felt the support of college football fans.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE-MARTIN ATHLETICS

Abel Marquez Jr. hasn’t taken the field this season for the University of Tennessee-Martin, but college football fans have found a way to support him anyway.

Feeling helpless after Hurricane Ian destroyed his family home, the former Port Charlotte High offensive lineman created a GoFundMe in an effort to help from afar, according to an article by the Knoxville News Sentinel this past weekend.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments