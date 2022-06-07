Liv Seibert was a steady contributor for the Venice High softball team, but her stats have gotten even better at the next level.
The Class of ’21 standout committed to play for State College of Florida late in the process, weeks after after hitting .286 with 27 runs and 12 stolen bases for a 24-5 Venice team.
This past season, Seibert was a standout for the Manatees.
The freshman outfielder hit .330 through 43 games (112 ABs) with 28 runs, 10 RBI and 25 stolen bases.
Seibert had six multi-hit games this season, but none better than a 4-for-4 performance with three runs, an RBI and a steal in a 5-1 win over College of Southern Idaho on Feb. 4.
Seibert also played with former Venice teammate Jordan O’Brien this season.
O’Brien, a freshman infielder, went 1-for-10 over four games with two walks and a stolen base as she played sparingly.
The 2022 season ended in April for the 25-25 Manatees, but they’ll be aided by some reinforcements next season. Recently graduated Venice seniors Karsyn Rutherford (OF/LHP) and Taylor Halback (Catcher) are committed to play for SCF.
Here’s how former Venice High softball players did this season:
Class of 2021
Liv Seibert — Freshman outfielder at State College of Florida
.330 batting average through 43 games (112 ABs) with 28 runs, 37 hits, 5 doubles, 10 RBI, 14 walks, 15 K, 25 SB.
Tatum McGrath -- Freshman outfielder/middle infielder with Lake Sumter
.300 batting average through 40 games (50 ABs) with 21 runs, 15 hits, 1 double, 5 RBI, 12 walks, 9 K, 10 SB.
Jordan O’Brien — Freshman infielder at State College of Florida
.100 batting average through four games (10 ABs) with 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, 2 K, 1 SB.
Becka Mellor — Freshman first base/outfielder with Barry University
.194 batting average through 51 games (134 ABs) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 13 RBI, 7 walks, 21 K, 2 SB.
Kayleigh Roper — Freshman infielder with Michigan State University
.202 batting average through 49 games (99 ABs) with 16 runs, 20 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 15 RBI, 8 walks, 30 K, 1 SB.
Coming Soon…
There are a few more Lady Indians set to join the ranks of collegiate softball. Along with Rutherford and Halback at SCF, Micaela Hartman (OF/RHP) is committed to play for University of South Carolina Upstate, Bri Weimer (IF) is committed to Daytona State College and Hailee Walter (OF) is committed to Ave Maria University.
