Popular entertainer Ken McBride was scheduled to present his fourth and final home-based concert on Facebook on June 12.
Afterward, he will go into the hospital for back surgery.
McBride has developed an extensive list of followers during years of performing at local restaurants such as T. J. Carney’s on West Venice Avenue. He is known for his renditions of songs from the Big Band years that were sung by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Engelbert Humperdinck, Barry Manilow and Charlie Pride, plus some from Broadway shows such as “West Side Story,” ”The Phantom of the Opera” and “Chess,” along with many Irish Rover songs such as “When New York Was Irish,” “The Old Man” and “Tim Finigan’s Wake.”
In honor of the 70th anniversary of D-Day, McBride performed a special tribute to veterans from World War II, singing songs made famous by Vera Lynn. She was a big radio star at the time U.S. soldiers were fighting in Europe.
In case you missed McBride’s previous three concerts from home, you can access them on the following links:
April 22: https//www.facebook.com/ken.m.bride/videos/10223569021916937/?d=n
May 1: https://www.facebook.com/ken.m.bride/videos/10223684555725210
May 8: https://www.facebook.com/ken.m.bride/videos/10223770585155892/?d=n
