The baseball season isn’t quite over for Marek Houston and Orion Kerkering.
The former Indians were announced Friday as two of 255 draft-eligible prospects who will be participating in the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park from June 14-20.
Players will have the chance to take batting practice, infield/outfield work and play in games in front of former MLB players and coaches, and current MLB personnel like general managers and scouting directors.
Houston and Kerkering will enter the combine with two totally different perspectives.
Houston, a recent grad of Venice High, was hit by a pitch in the preseason this year, and missed a chunk of the season as he recovered. However, the Wake Forest signee looked like his old self upon returning, hitting at the top of the order with nearly flawless defense at shortstop.
Houston is currently ranked as the No. 200 prospect in this year’s class by prospectslive.com.
Kekering, on the other hand, is entering the draft with significant collegiate experience.
The former Venice High ace has been a Swiss Army Knife for USF over the past two seasons. At various points he’s served as a weekend starter, a long relief option and the team’s closer — flashing MLB-caliber pitches in each role.
His fastball sits at about 93 MPH and can occasionally reach as high as 97, which he backs up with a sweeping slider and a changeup.
