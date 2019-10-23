Key Chorale and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe are bringing gospel to Venice.
It is neither the first time gospel has been performed in this city nor will it be the last, but the calliber of these performers sets this performance apart.
“It is truly a thrill to be able to put a program of this magnitude together — in partnership with the skilled singers of the Key Chorale — and perform it in area churches,” WBTT founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs said. “Gospel music was born in churches, where African Americans could find release from the pressures of everyday life. This music played a huge role in the cultural experience of the African American community, but I think everyone in the audience will find the themes to be relatable and inspirational.”
Individuals from WBTT appearing in the show include Ariel Blue, who has been featured in such shows as “The Wiz,” “Avenue Q,” “Love Sung in the Key of Aretha” and “Beehive: The Musical” at WBTT, and Sarasota native Syreeta Banks who started singing in her great-grandmother’s church choir. In addition to performing the role of Zawedi in the “Festival of the Lion King” at Walt Disney World, Banks has performed at many area theaters, including Venice Theatre. Michel Mendez has performed to rave reviews at WBTT since he was a teenager. In his eighth season at WBTT, he starred as Harry Belafonte in the WBTT 2014 production of “Harry and Lena.”
He was awarded a John Ringling Tower Fund grant from the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County in 2014.
Amy Jo Connours of the Chorale has been featured as a soloist on spirituals in past concerts by that organization.
The Chorale has appeared in Venice, as have individual performers from WBTT such as those mentioned above. It is the collaboration of these two companies that makes this a “do not miss it” event.
Venice Presbyterian Church has become noted for its own concert series over the past several years. The sanctuary has good accoustics and seating with good sight lines from every corner.
“This collaboration is an opportunity to be immersed in a genre that has the ability to empower us, transport us and raise our spirits unlike any other,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins of Key Chorale. “Performing spirituals and gospel music with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is a dream come true.
“The combination of Key Chorale’s great singers, and WBBT’s incredible performers, is sure to be an emotional and uplifting experience you won’t want to miss.”
That WBTT has no lack of fans in Venice, the joint concert planned for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Venice Presbyterian Church is expected to be a sell-out.
Titled, “American Roots: the Gospel Experience” it explores the rich tradition of gospel music in America. This is the third of three performances by the two groups. The others were at churches in Sarasota.
It is a unique opportunity for Venice residents to experience the talent within these two groups and especially that of WBTT in case they have not been to WBTT’s 200-seat theater on 10th and Orange in Sarasota.
According to a press release, “this edition brings together two of Sarasota’s most renowned performing arts groups, weaving the spirited style of WBTT’s singers, dancers and musicians with the soaring choral harmonies of the Key Chorale Chamber Singers. The high-energy show celebrates the deeply emotional music and movement at the heart of African-American worship.
“Highlights include ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,’ ‘Oh Happy Day’ and ‘Wade in the Water,’ in moving, inspirational performances.”
The show takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice.
Tickets are $40, with a limited number of $75 preferred seating sponsorships available; call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.
Sponsors for the effort include the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Shelley & Sy Goldblatt.
