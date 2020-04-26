By FAMILY FEATURES
As families look to incorporate more nutritious dishes into meals from morning to night, using kid-friendly recipes can help make the process easier and more fun.
To help make it easier for busy parents to plan and serve healthier meals, registered dietitian Melanie Marcus, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, created a series of enchanted frozen fruit- and vegetable-based dishes including main courses, smoothies, desserts, sides and more. Because these recipes can be made in advance and frozen for later use, they’re perfect for on-the-go families and busy lifestyles.
For example, these frozen sandwiches make for an easy grab-and-go breakfast while make-ahead lasagna simplifies busy evenings and banana split cups can appease those dessert cravings.
